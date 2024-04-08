WORLD
South Korea launches second spy satellite in orbit
The latest developments intensify a space race on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched its first military eye in the sky last November.
Seoul launched its first military spy satellite in December, which was also carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2024

South Korea put its second domestically made spy satellite into orbit, Seoul's Defence Ministry has said, after it launched from an American space centre on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellite successfully communicated with an overseas ground station shortly afterwards, the ministry said on Monday.

"Our military's second reconnaissance satellite successfully separated from the launch vehicle at around 09:02 (1202 GMT) and entered the target orbit," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The satellite "successfully established contact with an overseas ground station at approximately 10:57 (0157 GMT)", it added.

Seoul's military said its "independent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities have been further strengthened," by the successful launch.

"We will proceed with future satellite launches without a hitch," it added.

Five more

Seoul launched its first military spy satellite in December, which was also carried by one of Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets.

The latest developments intensify a space race on the Korean peninsula after North Korea launched its first military eye in the sky last November.

Seoul's defence minister said the military was closely monitoring the North for further satellite launches, which it had originally expected in March.

"It seems they are taking additional supplementary measures," Defence Minister Shin Won-sik said after the launch, adding that an April launch by Pyongyang seemed likely.

"If these measures proceed without issue, a mid-April launch is highly possible. April 15 holds special significance for North Korea, so they might attempt a launch then," he said.

April 15 is the birthday of the North's founding leader Kim Il Sung, and is celebrated as Day of the Sun in the country, typically marked with military parades or other mass events.

"It's also reasonable to extend the window to late April to ensure all supplementary measures are fully implemented," Shin said.

South Korea's first satellite has transmitted high-resolution images of central Pyongyang to Seoul and is expected to commence its full mission stages as early as June, according to Yonhap news agency.

Seoul plans to launch a total of five military spy satellites by 2025 to better monitor the North.

