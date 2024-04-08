The “Heal in Türkiye” internet portal, which was launched with the support of the ministry and is the face of Türkiye’s health tourism sector, includes 175 institutions operating in the sect or and applications to take part in the portal are increasing day by day.

A statement released on the portal stated that Türkiye ranked seventh worldwide in health tourism thanks to its many accredited health institutions.

A revenue of $1.9 billion was generated from health service exports in 2022, and this figure rose to $2.3 billion in 2023, as 1.4 million health tourists entered the country.