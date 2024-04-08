TÜRKİYE
Türkiye ranks seventh globally in health tourism
Türkiye's revenue from health service exports rises to $2.3 billion in 2023, with 1.4 million health tourists entering the country.
The Trade Ministry provided to health services firms $22.8 million in funding to support their operations, as they take steps towards the goal of becoming a global centre of health tourism.  / Photo: AA Archive / Others
April 8, 2024

The “Heal in Türkiye” internet portal, which was launched with the support of the ministry and is the face of Türkiye’s health tourism sector, includes 175 institutions operating in the sect or and applications to take part in the portal are increasing day by day.

A statement released on the portal stated that Türkiye ranked seventh worldwide in health tourism thanks to its many accredited health institutions.

A revenue of $1.9 billion was generated from health service exports in 2022, and this figure rose to $2.3 billion in 2023, as 1.4 million health tourists entered the country.

The Trade Ministry provided to health services firms $22.8 million in funding to support their operations, as they take steps towards the goal of becoming a global centre of health tourism, according to the statement.

Most of the health tourists came from Germany, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and the Middle Eastern countries, the statement added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
