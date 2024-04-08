Bahrain's king has pardoned 1,584 people facing criminal and "riot" charges, state media has said, in the largest such mass release in the Gulf nation in years.

The announcement of the royal decree on Monday carried by the official Bahrain News Agency (BNA) did not specify whether political prisoners are among those to be released, though a rights group said it was likely.

BNA said that "this royal decree reflects his majesty's keenness to maintain the cohesion and stability of the Bahraini society while protecting its social fabric."

The pardons cover "those convicted for riot and criminal cases", and were announced as Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa marks 25 years since his ascension to the throne, BNA added.

Sayed Alwadaei, advocacy director for the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD) said political prisoners were likely included in the pardon "as the term 'riot' refers to those who demanded political change".