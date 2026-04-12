In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV has denounced the "delusion of omnipotence" that is fuelling the US-Israel war against Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

Leo has presided over an evening prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica on the same day the United States and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan, and as a fragile ceasefire was held.

History's first US-born pope didn't mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his prayer.