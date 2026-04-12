WAR ON IRAN
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Pope Leo XIV denounces 'delusion of omnipotence' fuelling US-Israel war in Iran
The Pope presides over an evening prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica as a fragile ceasefire holds and negotiations in Pakistan.
Pope Leo XIV denounces 'delusion of omnipotence' fuelling US-Israel war in Iran
Pope urges leaders to stop war and pursue negotiations. / Reuters
18 hours ago

In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV has denounced the "delusion of omnipotence" that is fuelling the US-Israel war against Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.

Leo has presided over an evening prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica on the same day the United States and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan, and as a fragile ceasefire was held.

History's first US-born pope didn't mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his prayer.

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"Enough of the idolatry of self and money!" Leo demanded.

"Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!"

RelatedTRT World - No US-Iran deal after 21-hour marathon talks in Pakistan, says Vance
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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