The Pentagon has ordered 1,500 US soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to a state roiled by unrest over an immigration crackdown, US media reported.

The reported preparations come days after President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act, which enables use of the military to suppress "armed rebellion" or "domestic violence" — although a day later, he said there was no immediate need for it.

The troop deployment plans were first reported by ABC. The news network cited two unnamed US defence officials as saying 1,500 active-duty Army paratroopers based in Alaska have been put on alert, but the president has not made a final decision on the deployment.

The Insurrection Act was last invoked in the United States more than 30 years ago, and any move by the federal government to deploy the military would inflame the standoff between the White House and local authorities in Minnesota.

Crowds of protesters have clashed with immigration officers in the midwestern state's main city of Minneapolis, particularly since the fatal shooting of a US woman by a federal agent on January 7.

On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said that, at the direction of Governor Tim Walz, the state's National Guard has been mobilised to support local law enforcement and emergency management agencies. As governor, Walz has the authority to deploy the state's US military reserve during emergencies.

'Occupying force'