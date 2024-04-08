WORLD
'No Eid atmosphere': Jordanians hold protests throughout Ramadan for Gaza
Jordan, where about half of the population is of Palestinian origin, has seen numerous demonstrations in support of Gaza since the start of Israel's war on the besieged Palestinian territory.
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2024

Jordanian protesters have taken to Amman's streets nightly in their thousands during Ramadan, transforming the normally festive Muslim month into a solemn show of solidarity with Palestinians in war-battered Gaza.

"I don't think we can celebrate," said Ahmed al Tubeigi, 32, ahead of the holiday of Eid al Fitr later this week, which marks the end of the fasting month.

"It would be shameful," he said during a rally on Sunday.

"There's no Eid atmosphere."

Jordan, where about half of the population is of Palestinian origin, has seen numerous demonstrations in support of Gaza since Israel's war on besieged Palestinian territory.

The rallies near the Israeli embassy in the capital Amman have drawn between 3,000 and 5,000 protesters every day, beginning after night prayers.

More demonstrations, many of them following Friday prayers, have been held in other cities.

Tubeigi said he saw it as a duty to participate in the protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza but also for an end to Jordan's peace treaty with Israel.

"It's the least we could do for our people in Gaza," said the demonstrator.

Protests began in Jordan, which neighbours Israel and the ceasefire in Gaza, in October but have seen a spike during Ramadan.

In 1994 Jordan became the second Arab country, after Egypt, to recognise Israel and establish ties with it.

'I can't just stay at home'

In the capital, demonstrators have been gathering near al-Kalouti mosque, a short distance from the Israeli embassy, sometimes staying out until dawn before resuming their daily fast.

"It's better for me to be here and express my feelings because I have a lot of anger in me," said Youmna al-Saadi, 13, who joined a recent protest with her sister Miral, 16, and their father Ibrahim.

"I can't just stay at home," added the teenager, wearing a Jordanian shemagh, a traditional red-and-white patterned cloth akin to the black-and-white Palestinian kuffiyeh that her sister wore.

Carrying Jordanian and Palestinian flags, demonstrators chanted slogans denouncing US support for Israel and backing Hamas and its Gaza chief Yahya Sinwar.

On October 17 dozens of demonstrators tried to storm the Israeli embassy before forces fired tear gas at them and dispersed them.

Saleh Muhammad, 58, said Jordanians protesting in support of Gaza were "exercising our constitutional right to demonstrate to convey a message peacefully".

Eleven-year-old Tamim al Ghanem's family travels daily from Zarqa, northeast of Amman, to take part in the protests.

"I feel sad that the world has reached this level of crimes," he said.

"Israel kills thousands of children without accountability."

His father, Mohammad, agreed.

"The war has endured and crimes increased," he said. "The international community's failure to stop the genocide provokes us."

