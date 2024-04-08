The Turkish foreign minister has announced that the country has decided to take "a string of measures" against Israel until a cease-fire is reached.

"Türkiye has decided to take a string of measures against Israel until a cease-fire is achieved and Israel allows uninterrupted aid into Gaza," Hakan Fidan told a press conference on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital Ankara.

"These measures, approved by our president, will be implemented step by step, and without delay. These measures will be shared with the public by our relevant institutions," he said.

The foreign minister said Türkiye "requested to be involved in humanitarian airdrops to Gaza, but Israel rejected it even though Jordan approved it."

"There is no excuse for Israel to block our attempt to airlift aid to starving Gazans."

"For the first time ever, the entire global community is condemning Israel," Fidan said, noting Türkiye's efforts to assist the war-torn Gazans.

"Türkiye is one of the two countries that send the most aid to Gaza, our ninth ship has sailed now," he said.