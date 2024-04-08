Although US President Joe Biden’s attachment to Zionism is well-known, it has nevertheless been remarkable in the last six months to witness just how much he is willing to hurt himself in order to enable Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Despite his occasionally tough words for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden has continuously provided Netanyahu's government with the armaments it is using to kill and maim Palestinians by the tens of thousands and destroy entire neighbourhoods and critical infrastructure.

"I'm a Zionist," the president has said repeatedly since last October. This does not entirely come as a surprise, as Biden has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his long political career.

In 1982, for example, then-Senator Biden praised Israel's bloody invasion of Lebanon, which had killed thousands of civilians.

Speaking to Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin, Biden said at the time, "You annihilated what you annihilated. It was great! It had to be done!" Four years after that, Biden declared on the Senate floor that "were there not an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region."

In exchange for his loyalty, pro-Israel groups have donated a total of $4.2 million to Biden during his 36 years as a senator.

Election test

But now, by backing Israel’s ghastly killing spree, the president is alienating huge numbers of voters from his own party during an election year where his victory is far from assured.

According to a recent Gallup poll, a whopping 75 percent of Democrats oppose Israel's assault on Gaza, even as Biden continues sending US-made weapons to the Israeli military.

In several states, some 530,000 Democratic Party voters have recently protested Biden's unchecked support for Israel by choosing the "uncommitted" or "uninstructed" option on their primary ballots rather than vote to re-nominate the president as the party's candidate in the upcoming November election.

By potentially not showing up to the polls on election day, even a relatively small number of uncommitted voters can impede Biden's reelection chances in swing states where he only narrowly beat his opponent, Donald Trump, in 2020.

For example, in Wisconsin—which Biden won four years ago by only 20,682 votes—over 47,800 Democrats voted "uninstructed" in last week's primary.

Meanwhile, a poll from November showed that only 17 percent of Arab Americans say they plan to vote for Biden in this year's election, compared to the 59 percent who voted for him in 2020.

This could be especially disastrous for the president in the swing state of Michigan, where Arab-American voters were crucial to his 2020 victory.

And among US voters aged 18 to 29 years old, who are more sympathetic to Palestinians than their elders, the president had a disapproval rating of 68 percent as of December.

Voters in this age group had a higher-than-usual turnout four years ago and overwhelmingly voted for Biden.

Tarnished international standing

Besides risking his own political future, Biden's encouragement of the Gaza genocide has destroyed his professed goal of "restoring" US leadership in the world.

The vast majority of United Nations member states have been calling for an immediate end to the bloodshed, and many US allies have broken diplomatic relations with Israel in the past few months over its egregious violations of international law.