TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Palestinian official notes surge in Türkiye's exports to Palestine
Director at Palestine's Ministry of National Economy announces that the Palestinian-Turkish trade volume in 2022 exceeds $900M, reflecting a %12 increase compared to 2021 levels.
Palestinian official notes surge in Türkiye's exports to Palestine
Rashad Yousef, Director at Palestine's Ministry of National Economy, highlights Türkiye's significant role in increasing Palestinian exports to the Turkish market. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
April 8, 2024

A Palestinian official has said that Türkiye has the largest share in total annual exports to Palestinian markets.

Rashad Yousef, director of policies and planning at the Ministry of National Economy, told Anadolu that trade with Türkiye has grown significantly over the last five years regarding exports and imports.

Over the last five years, he said Türkiye has become the second source of goods in Palestinian markets after Israel. "If we exclude Israel, Türkiye is the largest source of goods and products in the Palestinian market," the Palestinian official said on Monday.

He noted that the Palestinian-Turkish trade volume 2022 exceeded $900 million, representing a %12 increase over 2021 levels. "Türkiye doesn't only take the lead of the exports share to Palestine, but Ankara contributed to increasing the share of Palestinian products in the Turkish market," Yousef explained.

He noted that the main Turkish exports to Palestine are iron, wood, vegetable oil, tobacco, food products, and items from plastic industries.

RelatedTurkish agricultural exports offer hope for Palestinian farmers
RECOMMENDED

Border crossings

On the issue of border crossings, the Palestinian official said there is no Palestinian control over them, stressing that all imported goods into Palestine must pass through Israel.

"Israel has complete control over the border crossings as Palestinian imports arrive at Haifa or Ashdod (Israeli) seaports, and the goods are then transported to Palestinian territories via trucks," Yousef said.

He said Türkiye is a multi-industry country that Palestine needs, but 'Israeli restrictions and economic agreements restrict partnerships in the trade exchange between Palestine and Türkiye."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin