TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to implement tough measures against Israel over Gaza war
"Since October 7, Türkiye has exposed Israel's lies, trying to capture the truth, and how international media organisations play into Israel's blackmail," says Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Türkiye to implement tough measures against Israel over Gaza war
Altun says that his country has been advocating for the just and legitimate demands of Palestinians, especially in the last 20 years and particularly since October 7th. / Photo: AA / AA
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 8, 2024

Türkiye will implement a series of measures against Israel which tries to obstruct Ankara's support and aid to Palestine, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"Many activities carried out nationally and internationally by our Directorate of Communications, other institutions, and organisations are evidence of this stance," Altun said in an X post late on Monday.

Türkiye has been one of the most principled and humanitarian countries on Palestine, he said, adding "Since October 7, Türkiye has exposed Israel's lies, trying to capture the truth, and how international media organisations play into Israel's blackmail."

Altun said that his country has been advocating for the just and legitimate demands of Palestinians, especially in the last 20 years and particularly since October 7.

"Türkiye recognises the existence of a sovereign, independent, and territorially integral Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the 1967 borders as an indispensable condition and strongly defends this on all international platforms," he said.

RelatedPalestinian officials extend gratitude to Türkiye for humanitarian aid

Disinformation against Türkiye

In recent days, Türkiye has been faced with disinformation activities, particularly regarding trade, by certain circles, aiming to create a false impression that Ankara does not support Palestine.

Altun said that the main purpose of those who are disturbed by Türkiye's stance against ongoing massacres in Palestine and besieged Gaza is to target his country and government.

RECOMMENDED

"The most fitting response to these efforts, which no one with fairness and prudence could accept, is Türkiye's relentless struggle for Palestine," he said.

"We want to remind once again those who target Türkiye and those who knowingly or unknowingly serve this malicious campaign that since October 7th, Türkiye has displayed the most honourable and effective stance with its state and people against Israel's genocide in all fields."

RelatedHow much is Biden willing to sacrifice to enable Israel's genocide in Gaza?

Humanitarian aid to Gaza

Altun also emphasised Türkiye's ongoing effort to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been struggling since the start of Israel's brutal attacks.

"Türkiye has delivered approximately 42,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza so far," Altun said.

He also underlined the importance of his directorate's work in exposing Israeli disinformation.

"Those who resort to all kinds of lies through all conventional and new media tools to denigrate Türkiye's stance should know that Türkiye is always with its Palestinian brothers and sisters and will continue to support them regardless of the circumstances."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin