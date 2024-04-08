Türkiye will implement a series of measures against Israel which tries to obstruct Ankara's support and aid to Palestine, the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said.

"Many activities carried out nationally and internationally by our Directorate of Communications, other institutions, and organisations are evidence of this stance," Altun said in an X post late on Monday.

Türkiye has been one of the most principled and humanitarian countries on Palestine, he said, adding "Since October 7, Türkiye has exposed Israel's lies, trying to capture the truth, and how international media organisations play into Israel's blackmail."

Altun said that his country has been advocating for the just and legitimate demands of Palestinians, especially in the last 20 years and particularly since October 7.

"Türkiye recognises the existence of a sovereign, independent, and territorially integral Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the 1967 borders as an indispensable condition and strongly defends this on all international platforms," he said.

Related Palestinian officials extend gratitude to Türkiye for humanitarian aid

Disinformation against Türkiye

In recent days, Türkiye has been faced with disinformation activities, particularly regarding trade, by certain circles, aiming to create a false impression that Ankara does not support Palestine.

Altun said that the main purpose of those who are disturbed by Türkiye's stance against ongoing massacres in Palestine and besieged Gaza is to target his country and government.