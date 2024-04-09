TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Istanbul Airport's therapy dogs provide relief to anxious travellers
The certified therapy dogs are on a mission since late February to comfort travellers in need of emotional support, capturing the hearts with their ability to bring a sense of calmness to those around them.
Istanbul Airport's therapy dogs provide relief to anxious travellers
The dogs have undergone months of preparation and intensive training, learning desensitisation to distracting stimuli, like sounds and people. /Photo: AP / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
April 9, 2024

To alleviate stress and anxiety among travellers, Istanbul Airport has introduced a heartwarming initiative by employing five therapy dogs, offering passengers a paw-positive experience during their journeys.

These therapy dogs of Istanbul Airport are on a mission to comfort travellers in need of emotional support.

As certified therapy dogs, they undergo professional training to ensure they are well-equipped to offer solace to travellers.

The "Therapy Dog Team" has been on duty since late February following months of preparation and intensive training, learning desensitisation to distracting stimuli, like sounds and people.

The handlers carefully supervise them as well as ensuring their safety and adaptability to diverse environments.

Each dog's temperament determines their working hours, with a focus on peak travel times from 10 am to 4 pm.

RECOMMENDED

The dogs capture the hearts of travellers with their ability to bring a sense of calmness to those around them.

Being popular among passengers, they also help to create a more relaxed atmosphere in the airport.

Encouraged by the positive reception from travellers, airport officials are already considering expanding the pilot project to enhance the passenger experience further and promote emotional well-being during travel.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin