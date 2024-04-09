What do striking doctors, a Dior handbag and green onions all have in common? They are all trending topics that have got voters talking before South Korea's legislative election on Wednesday.

AFP takes a look at the surprising array of issues that could influence South Korean voters when they choose the next members of their 300-seat parliament.

Doctors strike

South Korean healthcare provision has been severely disrupted for weeks with thousands of junior doctors on strike since February 20, forcing hospitals to cancel operations and crucial treatments.

The medics oppose President Yoon Suk Yeol's medical reforms, which would sharply increase medical school admissions to create more doctors to ease shortages and help the rapidly ageing country.

Surveys show the public supports the reform plan despite the inconvenience it has caused, as Seoul refuses to negotiate and threatens medics with legal action.

"With overwhelming public support for the reform, the ongoing gridlock with the medics will not harm Yoon's party, (but) could even help it in the polls," Shin Yul, professor of political science at Myongji Univers ity, told AFP.

Related South Korean president slams doctor 'cartel' as strike drags on

Errant ambassador

With the polls fast approaching, Yoon's new ambassador to Australia, former defence minister Lee Jong-sup, resigned on March 29 — less than a month after he was appointed.

Lee was under investigation by corruption officials in connection with a probe into the death of a young marine during flood rescue efforts last year and his appointment prompted widespread criticism, including from ruling party lawmakers.

Even though he resigned, the fiasco is still likely to have an impact on voters, who are sensitive to the idea that certain senior officials consider themselves above the law, analysts say.

People are "questioning whether the Yoon administration is implementing the laws in a fair manner", said former ruling People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Yoo Seung-min in an interview Sunday with South Korean broadcaster MBN.

Dior bag

Hidden camera footage released last year that appeared to show South Korea's First Lady Kim Keon Hee accepting a $2,200 luxury designer handbag has also caused a political headache for Yoon and his PPP.

Dubbed the "Dior bag scandal" by local papers, it further hit Yoon's already low approval ratings, hampering his party's efforts to take back control of parliament, which it has not held since 2016.

Such a gift would violate South Korean law banning public officials and their spouses from accepting anything worth more than $750.