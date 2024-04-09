Türkiye has shown its support to Palestine, which has been reeling under Israeli oppression, by sending its people over 45,000 tons of humanitarian aid, has said the nation’s president.

"Türkiye has shown that we stand by the Palestinian people in these difficult times with the aid material we have sent to the region, exceeding 45,000 tons in total," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a video message on Tuesday.

"We will continue our support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters until the bloodshed in Gaza stops and they live in a free Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the 1967 borders," he added.

The president also blasted Israel for its aggression against the war-stricken Gaza, which has been under illegal Israeli blockade for 17 years now and months of a relentless Israeli attack, killing tens of thousands of people, most of them women and children.