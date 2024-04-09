Like a nightmare that never fades, Yakubu Alomsom wakes up each morning to the dreadful thought of not knowing what happened to his sister and two nieces.

All he has are painful recollections of the prelude to the darkest night of their lives — and that of scores of other families torn asunder by the happenings of April 14, 2014.

Alomsom hears the rat-a-tat of AK-47 gunfire ring in his ears like it happened yesterday. He pictures himself pacing his room in between making frantic calls for help to whoever he knew in Abuja, Nigeria's capital.

Exactly ten years ago, at Chibok in Borno State of northeast Nigeria, hundreds of armed marauders from the terror outfit Boko Haram stormed the boarding house of a girls' secondary school and unleashed a reign of terror that haunts the country to this day.

The school authorities were aware of deteriorating law and order in the region and had shut the campus for four weeks before the attack. This coincided with the final senior secondary certificate examination of students from multiple schools in the surrounding villages.

The students were promised adequate security, but the marauding insurgents overwhelmed a military squad stationed in the town before storming the school.

Alomsom, who is visually impaired, was in Chibok on the night when the Boko Haram militants barged into the school and forcibly took away 276 girls, including his sister and two nieces.

As the trucks ferrying the hostages rolled away in the darkness and vanished into the forests, 57 of the schoolgirls made the drastic decision to escape.

"I told my friend I was going to jump. I felt it was better to die, and for my parents to find my body and bury me than to be held hostage by the terrorists," Saa (not her real name), one of the survivors, told the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy in 2015.

The siege, which lasted about five hours, became the face of Nigeria's escalating security crisis.

For the next several years, the hashtag #BringBackOurGirls trended online and offline, with protest marches held within and outside Nigeria.

On the 10th anniversary of the attack, parents and relatives of victims who remain in captivity describe a feeling of helplessness and utter despair.

"We are frustrated, we are helpless, and we are living in pain," Alomsom, now a spokesperson for the parents of the missing girls, tells TRT Afrika.

In the years following the mass kidnapping, another 100-odd hostages would become free after either fleeing their captors, being rescued by the military, or after prisoner swap deals between the Nigerian government and the militants.

But Alomsom and 90-odd families are still in the dark about the whereabouts of their loved ones. "The pain doesn't go away. It eats us alive. About 30 parents in our association have died, never knowing what became of their daughters," he says.

Recurrent horror

Boko Haram is one of the most dangerous radical armed groups operating in the larger Sahel and Lake Chad basin.

The group's mass kidnapping of schoolgirls, which seemed like an aberration a decade ago, is now a recurring horror hijacked by other non-state armed groups, mainly gangs seeking ransoms.