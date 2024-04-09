TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish security forces capture over a dozen suspected Daesh terrorists
Within the scope of Operation Bozdogan-22, Turkish security forces apprehend five suspects in Eskisehir, six in Yalova, two in Gaziantep and another in Samsun, says the Turkish interior minister.
Turkish security forces capture over a dozen suspected Daesh terrorists
Yerlikaya said five suspects were captured in Eskisehir, six in Yalova, two in Gaziantep and another in Samsun during the operations. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2024

Turkish security forces have held 14 individuals with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group within the scope of Operation Bozdogan-22, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said in a statement.

Simultaneous operations were carried out in central Eskisehir, southeastern Gaziantep, northern Samsun and northwestern Yalova provinces by the relevant police directorates, under the coordination of the chief public prosecutor's offices, the General Directorate of Security and counter-terrorism department, the minister said on Tuesday.

Yerlikaya said five suspects were captured in Eskisehir, six in Yalova, two in Gaziantep and another in Samsun during the operations.

RECOMMENDED

Carrying out over a thousand operations against Daesh since June 1, 2023, Turkish police apprehended over two thousand suspects.

Türkiye, being one of the first countries to designate Daesh as a terrorist organisation, has faced multiple attacks by the group.

Over 300 victims have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia