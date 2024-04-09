Survivors of Guatemala genocide recount horrors at  trial
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Survivors of Guatemala genocide recount horrors at  trialLucas Garcia is charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and forced disappearance, which carry a possible sentence of more than 100 years in prison.
Survivors of the internal armed conflict attend a hearing at the Supreme Court of Justice, in Guatemala City. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Kazim AlamKazim Alam
April 9, 2024

Indigenous survivors of Guatemala's civil war recounted the horrors of massacres allegedly committed by the military at the genocide trial of an elderly retired general on Monday.

Juan Brito said his wife and four young daughters were shot dead and their bodies burned in a remote Mayan village in January 1982.

"Only a few bones and ashes remained," he told the judges on the second day of the trial of Benedicto Lucas Garcia, 91.

"The soldiers killed quite a few children... and pregnant women," added the 70-year-old, speaking the Mayan language and assisted by an interpreter.

Catarina Chel, 87, said that her two teenage children were murdered by soldiers when they were harvesting corn.

About 30 survivors are expected to testify at what is Guatemala's second genocide trial.

Lucas Garcia is charged with genocide, crimes against humanity and forced disappearance, which carry a possible sentence of more than 100 years in prison.

He served as armed forces chief during the 1978-1982 presidency of his brother Fernando Romeo Lucas Garcia, who died in 2006 aged 81.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedOrganization of American States slams Guatemala 'attempted coup'

Lucas Garcia is accused of planning and executing dozens of massacres in villages in the western region of Quiche during the country's 1960-1996 civil war.

The Ixil Maya population was accused by the military of serving as a support base for leftist guerrillas.

Lucas Garcia followed the trial by video link from a military hospital where he is serving a 58-year prison sentence for forced disappearance, rape and torture.

Some 200,000 people died or disappeared in Guatemala's civil war, more than 80 percent of them ethnic Maya, according to United Nations figures.

Former military dictator Efrain Rios Montt was in 2013 sentenced to 80 years in prison for the genocide of Ixil Maya people during the civil war.

The sentence was later overturned and he died in 2018, aged 91, as a retrial was under way.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia