Australia has become the latest country to advocate formal recognition of a Palestinian state.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that recognising a state of Palestine could restart the moribund Middle East peace process and undermine extremist forces in the Middle East.

"Recognising a Palestinian state — one that can only exist side by side with a secure Israel — doesn't just offer the Palestinian people an opportunity to realise their aspirations", she told an audience in Canberra.

"It also strengthens the forces for peace and undermines extremism. It undermines Hamas, Iran and Iran's other destructive proxies in the region."

Recognition gaining momentum?

For decades, the formal recognition of a Palestinian state has been seen as the endgame of a peace process between Palestinians and their Israeli neighbours.

The United States, Australia and most Western European nations have said they are willing to one day recognise Palestinian statehood, but not before agreement on thorny issues like the status of Jerusalem and final borders are agreed.