WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands march for restoration of monarchy, Hindu state in Nepal
Support has been brewing for the restoration of the monarchy and Hindu state as dissatisfaction grows in the Himalayan country over political instability, corruption and slow economic development.
Thousands march for restoration of monarchy, Hindu state in Nepal
The last king of Nepal has largely refrained from public comment on the country's fractious politics and calls for the monarchy’s restoration./ Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2024

Nepali police have fired tear gas and water cannons as thousands marched in the capital Kathmandu demanding the restoration of a constitutional monarchy and a Hindu state.

"Restoration of the monarchy, a Hindu nation and abolishment of the federal system are our demands," said Mohan Shrestha, spokesman for the Rashtriya Prajatantra Party which organised the demonstration on Tuesday.

It is the fifth-largest party in the parliament.

"Our nation and our king are dearer to us than life", protesters chanted near government buildings in the centre of the capital as they blew conch shells.

Police spokesman Nawaraj Adhikari told AFP news agency that police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators after they broke into a restricted area.

The Hindu-majority nation became a secular republic with a federal system in 2008 after parliament abolished the monarchy as part of a peace deal that ended a decade-long civil war in which more than 16,000 people were killed.

RelatedRoyalist supporters intensify monarchy restoration movement in Nepal

Identity and culture

RECOMMENDED

Support has been brewing for the restoration of the monarchy and a Hindu state as dissatisfaction grows in the Himalayan country over political instability, corruption and slow economic development.

The party had submitted a 40-point memorandum to the prime minister's office in February, which also included demands to control corruption and ensure good governance.

"These beasts have ruined our nation with corruption and lawlessness," said Tanka Prasad Khatiwada, 80, who came from eastern Nepal to join the protest.

"To save our identity and culture there is no other way than restoring the monarchy."

Gyanendra Shah, 76, the last king of Nepal, has largely refrained from public comment on the country's fractious politics and calls for the monarchy’s restoration.

Shah was crowned in 2001 after his elder brother Birendra Bir Bikram Shah and his family were killed in a massacre that wiped out most of the royal family.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia