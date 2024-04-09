Ecuador's ex-vice president Jorge Glas, arrested in a raid on Mexico's embassy in Quito, has been hospitalised after refusing to eat, the prison authority said as a diplomatic spat over his capture spiralled.

Glas, 54, was in stable condition at a naval hospital in Guayaquil on Monday, the SNAI authority said in a statement, and will be kept under observation.

Ecuador carried out a raid on Mexico's embassy on Friday to capture Glas, who sought refuge there last December pending a corruption investigation against him.

Mexico had granted him political refugee status just hours before.

A Brussels-based lawyer for Glas told AFP news agency earlier on Monday that she feared for his life and pleaded for international help.

"I believe that Jorge Glas is at grave risk, at imminent risk, in the hands of the (Ecuadoran) government. It was a kidnapping, and I believe at any moment they could kill him," Sonia Vera said.

'Self-induced coma'

The SNAI statement said Glas had not responded during roll call at Guayas prison and taken to hospital after appearing to have fallen ill from refusing to eat for 24 hours.

Local media, citing a police report, said Gl as went into a "self-induced coma" after taking antidepressants.