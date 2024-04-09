A South African court has allowed former president Jacob Zuma to run in May's general elections, overturning an earlier decision by electoral authorities barring him over a previous conviction.

The electoral court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Zuma, 81, who is fronting uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), a new opposition party that has become a dark horse in the election race.

"The decision of the Electoral Commission... is set aside," the electoral court wrote in its ruling seen by AFP news agency.

It did not provide an explanation of how the verdict was reached.

Zuma's electoral influence

South Africa is to hold general elections on May 29 in what is expected to be the most competitive vote since the advent of democracy in 1994.