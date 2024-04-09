The bodies of 38 migrants, including children, have been found after a shipwreck off the Horn of Africa nation of Djibouti, the UN said, the latest disaster on the so-called Eastern migration route.

The UN's International Organization for Migration said that the boat was carrying around 66 people when it sank in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy took place about 200 metres (yards) off the coast of Godoria in the northeast of Djibouti, the agency said.

"Thirty-eight bodies have been recovered. 22 survivors are being assisted by IOM and local authorities," IOM regional spokesperson Yvonne Ngede said.

She said those on the boat included women, children and babies.

In a statement on X, the IOM had said at least six other people were missing and presumed dead after the "tragic shipwreck".

'Grave danger'