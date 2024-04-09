WORLD
Germany to speed up deportations amid far-right concerns
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser vows to address increasing crime rates among suspects with non-German backgrounds, aiming to counter the far-right Alternative for Germany party's appeal in upcoming state elections.
" "Foreign offenders must leave Germany much more quickly," Germany's interior minister says. / Photo: AP Archive / AP
April 9, 2024

Germany's government has vowed to tackle rising crime, in particular a jump in the number of suspects with "non-German backgrounds", as it tries to stem the appeal of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in state elections this year.

Presenting data showing a 5.5 percent rise in overall crime last year and a 13.5 percent increase in the number of suspects with foreign backgrounds, the interior minister said on Tuesday that Germany must improve integration and speed up deportations.

"Foreign offenders must leave Germany much more quickly. The strict deportation rules we have created must now be enforced," said minister Nancy Faeser, a Social Democrat in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's uneasy three-way coalition.

"Anyone who doesn't stick to the rules must leave," she said, adding she also had zero tolerance for violent crime which was up 8.6 percent last year.

Opposition parties, both conservatives and the AfD, have pounced on the figures to call for tougher migrant policies such as tighter border controls and more deportations.

"What the AfD has warned about for years can no longer be hidden... new crime statistics have triggered a debate on 'foreigner crime'," said Richard Graupner of the AfD in Bavaria.

Most polls put the AfD in second place nationally and on top in three eastern states, which hold elections in September.

SOURCE:Reuters
