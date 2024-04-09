An explosion at an Italian hydroelectric power plant has killed at least four people and left five missing, an official said.

Three people were also injured in the incident on Tuesday at the Bargi plant run by Enel Green Power located on Lake Suviana, the official from the Bologna prefecture in central Italy said.

Fire service images showed smoke rising from the plant on the water's edge where firefighters searched for the missing following the early afternoon blast.

The mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano, Marco Masinara, called the explosion a "terrible workplace accident" that affected the "entire community".

"It seems there was a floor slab collapse and rescue is difficult as a lot of water entered inside the eighth basement floor," he said.

No official cause has yet been determined.

Enel Green Power confirms incident