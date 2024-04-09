After 18 years teaching at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, I have been fired. The decision to pull my contract was made unilaterally by school president Karol Mason because of pressure she felt from outside of the university. My department chair of Latin American and Latinx studies, my colleagues in the department and I have never seen anything like this and are shocked.

As my coworkers in the Economics Department point out, this heavy-handed action represents a grave threat to academic freedom and the autonomy of university departments to hire and fire their professors.

I have had the honour of teaching thousands of students at John Jay College since the spring of 2007. I was fired because of my outspokenness about the United States and Israel's ongoing genocide of the people of Gaza.

Zionist forces with no relationship to the John Jay College community doxed me, threatened me and ultimately got me fired.

President Karol Mason: Where is my academic freedom?

President Joe Biden: Where is my right to freedom of speech?

I do not believe in Zionism and genocide which have gone hand in hand for three-quarters of a century. Don't I have a constitutional right to say that on my social media and in my activism, both outside of university activity?

The Palestine exception

What is more revolting? The US bombs that rain down on an occupied, colonised people or the successful brainwashing campaign since 1948 that has convinced large swaths of the West that "to be Palestinian is to be a terrorist?"

How is it the Palestinians' fault that they are native to a certain area of the world? As the documentary "History of a Land," my former professor Rashid Khalidi’s The 100 Years War on Palestine and many other scholarly sources show, Muslim, Christian and Jewish Palestinians lived in peace for centuries.

I was aware that I was incurring risks by using my voice and education to speak out. Why would an aspiring or tenured professor stick their neck out for a misunderstood, invisibilized and bullied people who have no access to electricity, internet or water?

Silence, confusion, fear and genocide go hand in hand. No one is getting a raise or a promotion for speaking up for Palestine.

So in no way was I shocked by my dismissal. My case involved the Palestine exception. In US society and across the West, many "leftists" claim to be "progressive," but when it comes to speaking up about the 76-year occupation of Palestine, they are silent.

Mentor and professor Norman Finkelstein calls this misuse of anti-Semitism an "abuse of history." Jewish people have civil rights; Zionists do not.

The US and Israeli mainstream media apparatuses have worked overtime for seven and a half decades to convince us that Palestinians are not native and not human, all the time gaslighting Western societies into believing that they, the colonisers, the Zionists, are the victims.

It was not until the British empire invaded and laid claim to Palestine in July 1922 that Zionism took root. This movement to create and support a Jewish national state in Palestine, which Jewish people consider their ancient homeland, has been an exclusionary, exterminationist ideology since its inception.

Since 1948, when it got its teeth from imperial support, it has meant apartheid, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and genocide for Palestine's native people.

The Global South continues to charge Israel with genocide, of which censorship, dehumanisation and repression are key ingredients. The extermination campaign of indigenous Palestinians did not start with October 7, 2023.

It began in 1948 when the waning British empire and the burgeoning US empire established a massive military base smack dab in the middle of Arab land. The two ruling classes, manipulating the long-suffering, pogramized and holocausted Jews of Europe and their right to peace and self-determination, decided to call their colonial project, Israel.

President Mason is on the wrong side of history because of a targeted repression campaign. She has chosen to stand with white supremacy and settler colonialism. Since I began to study this Middle Eastern history in the 1990’s as a teenager, it has broken my soul in 1,948 pieces.

To all those who seek to clamp down on our freedom of speech and academic freedom: You can take our jobs and attack our public reputations and livelihood, but you cannot take our dignity and thirst for justice.

Not staying silent