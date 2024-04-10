US President Joe Biden has widened his lead over Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election as the Republican candidate prepares for the start of the first of four upcoming criminal trials, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 41 percent of registered voters in the five-day poll, which closed on Monday, said they would vote for Biden, a Democrat, if the election were held today, compared with 37 percent who picked former President Trump. That 4 point lead was up from a 1 point lead Biden held in a Reuters/Ipsos poll in March.

Many voters remain on the fence seven months before the November 5 election.

Some 22 percent of registered voters in the poll said they had not picked a candidate, were leaning toward third-party options or might not vote at all.

While nationwide surveys give important signals on American support for political candidates, just a handful of competitive states typically tilt the balance in the US electoral college, which ultimately decides who wins a presidential election.

Both candidates carry significant liabilities ahead of what is expected to be a close race and the first US presidential election rematch in nearly 70 years.

Trump is due to appear in a Manhattan courtroom on April 15 for the start of the first of four pending criminal trials.