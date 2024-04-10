Wednesday, April 10, 2024

1804 GMT — US President Joe Biden has urged the House of Representatives to vote immediately on billions of dollars in Ukraine aid, as Speaker Mike Johnson hesitates in the face of far-right pressure.

"There's overwhelming support for Ukraine among the majority of Democrats and Republicans. There should be a vote now," Biden told reporters.

1654 GMT —Ukraine says four killed in Russian missile attack on Odessa region

Russian missiles have hit Ukraine's Odessa region, killing four people, including one child, and injuring seven more, a regional governor said.

"Missiles fired in the evening by the Russians on the Odessa region left four dead, including a child, a girl of 10," said Governor Oleg Kiper on Telegram social media.

He added that one of the injured had lost both legs and was in critical condition.

1608 GMT — Three killed in Ukraine drone attack inside Russia: governor

A Ukrainian drone attack inside Russia has killed three people, including two children, said the governor of the Kursk border region.

The Ukrainian drone fired a rocket at a civilian car in a village in the Korenevski district, said governor Roman Starovoyt on Telegram social media.

"Unfortunately three people who were in the car at this time were killed, including two children," he added.

1533 GMT — Kiev scraps demobilisation clause in draft law, causing anger

Ukrainian lawmakers have sparked anger by scrapping a clause in a draft law that would have allowed soldiers having spent long periods fighting on the front lines a chance to return home.

With Ukraine's army outnumbered by Russia on the battlefield, military leaders had pressured politicians to ditch a draft amendment that would have given soldiers serving for more than 36 months the possibility to be discharged.

"The offensive continues along the entire front line. And currently, it is impossible to weaken the defence forces," Dmytro Lazutkin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Defence Ministry has said on state TV.

"We cannot make hasty decisions now," he said, explaining the military's opposition to the provision.

1506 GMT — Russia sanctions 22 UK nationals

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that UK officials, representatives of IT and law firms were blacklisted in response to an analogous move by London.

The ministry published a list of 22 people on its website, noting that Russia has closed entry to its territory for those individuals.

The list includes Joanna Jane Crellin from the UK Department for Business and Trade, Joseph Martin Robinson from the Skyral Defense, five representatives of Micro Focus Group Limited, as well as employees of TechUK, Helsing Limited and Fieldfisher, three each, and NEC Software Solutions, Improbable and Cisco that had two each.

1443 GMT — Switzerland hosts Ukraine peace conference without Russia

The Swiss government has announced that it would host a high-level peace conference for Ukraine in mid-June, but said Russia would not attend.

The conference will take place at the luxury Burgenstock resort near the central city of Luzern on June 15-16 and would be hosted by Swiss President Viola Amherd.

"This is a first step in a process towards a lasting peace," she told reporters in Bern.

Amherd acknowledged that "we will not sign a peace plan at this conference", but said she hoped "there will be a second conference".

"We hope to start the process."

1440 GMT — Germany plans measures to help companies rebuild Ukraine

The German cabinet has signed off on a package of measures to support businesses involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine, including grants and favourable interest rates.

"Ukraine needs more than just weapons to survive this war. It is also important that the economy continues to function and that the country can finance reconstruction," said Development Minister Svenja Schulze.

The 15-point plan includes grants and loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine as well as investment guarantees for German companies, according to a statement from the development and economy ministries.

1437 GMT — US general warns time running out for Ukraine without US aid

The top US general in Europe has told Congress that Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and air defence interceptors "in fairly short order" without US support, leaving them vulnerable to a partial or total defeat.

"If one side can shoot and the other side can't shoot back, the side that can't shoot back loses. So the stakes are very high," General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee.

Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson is refusing to call a vote on a bill that would provide $60 billion more for Ukraine and the White House is scrambling to find ways to send assistance to Kiev, which has been battling Russian forces for more than two years.