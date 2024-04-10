Voting is under way in South Korea whose President Yoon Suk-yeol is facing a crucial referendum in a parliamentary election that could determine whether he becomes a lame duck or enjoys a mandate to pursue key policies for his remaining three years in office.

At a polling station in Seoul's Gwangjin district early on Wednesday, voters lined up patiently to have their identity documents checked and receive their ballot papers, before heading into polling booths to vote.

Polling stations opened at 6 am and will close at 6 pm [local time]. South Korea has 44 million eligible voters, and about 31 percent of them, or nearly 14 million people, have already cast ballots during two-day early voting last week.

It was the highest turnout of its kind in the history of South Korean parliamentary elections, according to the National Election Commission.

Of the 300 seats, 254 are to be elected through direct votes in local districts and the other 46 allotted by the proportion of the votes cast for the parties. Election observers say candidates in about 50 to 55 local districts are in neck-and-neck races.

Mudslinging ahead of eelction

Months ahead of the election, the conservatives supporting Yoon and their liberal rivals exchanged toxic rhetoric and mudslinging, a sign of a deepening domestic divide.

Regardless of the results, Yoon will stay in power, but a failure by his governing People Power Party to restore a parliamentary majority could hurt Yoon's push for his agenda and further intensify the conservative-liberal fighting.