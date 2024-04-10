TÜRKİYE
Erdogan holds several phone talks, discussing regional, global issues
Turkish President talks with his Uzbek and Iraqi counterparts and Pakistan’s prime minister over the phone, addressing bilateral relations, counterterrorism efforts, and regional and global issues.
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024

The Turkish president has had separate phone calls with his Uzbek and Iraqi counterparts and Pakistan’s prime minister to discuss bilateral relations, counterterrorism efforts and regional issues.

The phone calls between Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Iraq’s Abdul Latif Rashid and Uzbekistan’s Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate's X post on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the phone call between Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed bilateral relations and global issues.

Erdogan also expressed condolences over the lives lost in recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and “voiced his belief that Pakistan will overcome this difficult period with its state's experience,” the directorate said.

The Turkish president also exchanged Eid al Fitr greetings with his Iraqi and Uzbek counterparts, and Pakistan’s prime minister.

Eid al Fitr holiday marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

