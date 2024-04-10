British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Rwandan President Paul Kagame are looking forward to the first flights under the UK's controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda departing in the spring, according to a statement Tuesday.

Although his flagship Rwanda plan suffered a series of legal challenges, Sunak seeks to relocate asylum seekers who arrive in the UK via small boats each year to the East African country.

During a meeting in London early Tuesday, Sunak and Kagame discussed the plan, which is also called the UK and Rwanda Migration and Economic Development Partnership.

The statement, released by the Prime Minister's Office, noted that Sunak updated the Rwandan president on the next stages of the legislation in parliament.

"Both leaders looked forward to flights departing to Rwanda in the spring," it added.

Last month, Sunak saw another setback as the House of Lords, or upper house of parliament, passed five amendments on his new R wanda bill.

The amendments, if ratified, would make it harder for the House of Commons, or lower house, to declare Rwanda a "safe" country and would require the government to comply with domestic and international law.