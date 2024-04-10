UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that his heart is "broken" knowing that many Muslims in Gaza, Sudan and other places will not be able to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan because of conflict and hunger.

"Every year, I express my best wishes for Eid al-Fitr to the Muslim community around the world," Guterres said in his Eid message on X.

"My heart is broken knowing that in Gaza, Sudan and many other places -- because of conflict and hunger -- so many Muslims will not be able to celebrate properly," he added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April last year.