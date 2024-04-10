Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei again warned Israel on Wednesday that it "will be punished" for a Damascus air strike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

"The evil regime made a mistake in this regard; it must be punished and will be punished," Khamenei said in a televised speech after Eid al-Adha prayers in Tehran.

"The consulate and embassy offices in any country are the territory of that country," he said. "When they attacked our consulate, it means they attacked our territory."

Khamenei has led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike, which was widely blamed on arch-foe Israel.