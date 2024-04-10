WORLD
Iran's Khamenei renews threat of reprisals against Israel
Khamenei condemned the April 1 attack, stating it violated diplomatic premises' inviolability as per international agreements.
Khamenei has led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei again warned Israel on Wednesday that it "will be punished" for a Damascus air strike that killed seven Revolutionary Guards, two of them generals.

"The evil regime made a mistake in this regard; it must be punished and will be punished," Khamenei said in a televised speech after Eid al-Adha prayers in Tehran.

"The consulate and embassy offices in any country are the territory of that country," he said. "When they attacked our consulate, it means they attacked our territory."

Khamenei has led Iranian officials in a succession of promises to avenge the strike, which was widely blamed on arch-foe Israel.

One of his senior advisers, Yahya Rahim Safavi, warned on Sunday that Israeli embassies were "no longer safe".

Israel said last week it was strengthening its defences and pausing leave for combat units following Iran's retaliation threats.

Iran does not recognise Israel, and the two countries have fought a shadow war for years.

Iran charges that Israel was behind a wave of sabotage attacks and assassinations targeting its nuclear programme.

