Muslims all around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr, which heralds the completion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in which faithful around the world fast for a month.

The day is marked with a special morning prayer, visits to family and friends, celebratory feasts, and the distributing of gifts to children and loved ones.

People came to the mosques in Türkiye early in the morning to welcome Eid al Fitr with prayers.

The historical mosques of Ayasofya, Suleymaniye, and Sultanahmet in Istanbul were filled with local people and foreign tourists on the day.

Here's a pictorial look at the Eid al Fitr in Türkiye.

Eid al Fitr, which translates as 'festival of breaking the fast', marks the end of the fasting month, which lasts between 29 or 30 days.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.