TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
In photos: Türkiye celebrates Eid al Fitr
Muslims in Türkiye welcome Eid al Fitr, gathering to perform their prayers as the fasting month of Ramadan has ended for Muslims across the world.
In photos: Türkiye celebrates Eid al Fitr
People perform their eid prayers at Ayasofya Grand Mosque in Istanbul. /Photo: AA / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
April 10, 2024

Muslims all around the world are celebrating Eid al Fitr, which heralds the completion of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in which faithful around the world fast for a month.

The day is marked with a special morning prayer, visits to family and friends, celebratory feasts, and the distributing of gifts to children and loved ones.

People came to the mosques in Türkiye early in the morning to welcome Eid al Fitr with prayers.

The historical mosques of Ayasofya, Suleymaniye, and Sultanahmet in Istanbul were filled with local people and foreign tourists on the day.

Here's a pictorial look at the Eid al Fitr in Türkiye.

Eid al Fitr, which translates as 'festival of breaking the fast', marks the end of the fasting month, which lasts between 29 or 30 days.

Eid is announced at the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar called Shawwal, which follows the month of Ramadan. The sighting of the moon is therefore important in announcing the start of a new lunar month.

RECOMMENDED

Each year, Ramadan starts roughly ten days earlier because the lunar year is shorter than the solar year.

The Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammed, who Muslims consider the final Prophet and who they honour by adding the term 'peace be upon him’ in the holy month of Ramadan.

Muslims celebrate Eid to show thankfulness to Allah for allowing them to finish and be able to fulfil their obligation by fasting, completing good deeds in the month that Muslims consider as being better than 1,000 months.

Muslims typically use the occasion to reaffirm family and community bonds.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayer, charity and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia