Egyptian rapper Dareen is a whirlwind of sharp verses and curly hair on stage, bringing the Cairo crowd to its feet and a fresh perspective to Egypt's male-dominated rap scene.

Her raps flow over eclectic beats inspired by her childhood in Alexandria, the coastal city home to many of Egypt's biggest rap stars, including the massively popular Wegz, a male rapper on a rapid rise after a 2022 World Cup performance in Qatar.

In Alexandria "we make art, but in Cairo, it's a whole industry", Dareen, 21, told AFP news agency, her bright pink nails protruding from fingerless leather gloves.

And the industry is booming. In 2022, Wegz was the most streamed Arab artist in the Middle East and North Africa on the music platform Spotify.

"The impact of rap can be seen in our charts, our wrapped data and in all key cultural events," said Mark Abou Jaoude, Spotify's Head of Music for the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia.

Last year, 60 percent of Spotify's most-streamed Arab artists were in the hip-hop genre, which includes rap.

"We're also witnessing an increasing number of rap artists touring Europe and the United States, which serves as evidence of how fans worldwide, including diaspora communities, are connecting with the genre," Abou Jaoude said.

For a long time, Egyptian rap had "an underground status", according to music researcher Amr Abdelrahim.

But now party boats on the Nile River in Cairo blast Wegz through the Egyptian capital, and rappers are getting multinational advertising deals.

"The professionalisation of their craft has impacted how they make music and the verses they write, but also their dreams," said Abdelrahim.

"This is the first generation that's seeing their elders make big money from rapping."

And the genre's women performers –– out of the spotlight for years ––are vying for a piece of that success.

Dareen's own song Leila –– which talks about her disappointment with fellow artists –– has close to 180,000 views on YouTube.

Although Cairo's line-ups increasingly feature women rappers donning stylish streetwear for larger-than-life performances, there is still a class divide for them to cross.

Manhood, power, money

Far from the working-class African American communities where rap was born half a century ago, the Egyptian version and its audience are still "on the margins, because they're middle and upper class, while 'Mahraganat' is much more popular", said Abdelrahim.

Mahraganat, which is widely popular in Egypt where it is known as 'electro-shaabi', has become musical shorthand for Egyptian youth expression.