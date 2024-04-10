Millions of South Koreans turned out to vote in crucial parliamentary elections, with an intense contest expected between the ruling party and the main opposition party, which currently controls the legislature, local media reported.

Initial exit polls suggested South Korea’s liberal opposition parties are expected to win a landslide victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary election.

The joint exit polls by South Korea’s three major TV stations – KBS, MBC and SBS – show the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party were fo recast to win combined 183-197 seats in the 300-member National Assembly.

The polls suggested the ruling People Power Party and its satellite party were projected to win 85-100 seats.

The predictions, if confirmed, would deal a massive blow to conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol and make him a lame duck for his remaining three years in office.

The vote is seen as a test of the Yoon administration, as the ruling party seeks to increase its representation in the 300-member parliament, where the opposition currently holds a majority.

Pre-election surveys indicated that the liberal opposition parties are well placed to maintain or boost their control of the single-chamber, 300-member National Assembly. But observers said that there's room for an upset as many districts were being closely fought and many moderate voters would make last-minute choices.

Voting began at 6 am local time Wednesday (2100GMT Tuesday) and will end at 6 pm (0900GMT) in 14,259 polling stations across the country, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported, citing the National Election Commission(NEC).