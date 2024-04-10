TÜRKİYE
German suspect arrested after arson that killed Turkish-Bulgarian family
The rights groups and immigrant organisations have been calling for a transparent investigation into March 25 Solingen arson, stressing that authorities should investigate all possible motives, including the possibility of a far-right motive.
Four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian family were killed in the fire on the night of March 25, and more than a dozen people were injured, some of them seriously. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
April 10, 2024

A German national has been arrested on suspicion of an arson attack in Solingen which killed four members of an immigrant family two weeks ago, local media reported.

The suspect was arrested after attacking and seriously wounding his friend on Monday afternoon, and police have found evidence in his apartment linking him to last month’s arson attack, Bild Daily reported on Wednesday, citing security sources.

The 39-year-old suspect’s motive was not immediately clear, but investigators told media that he was a former resident of the housing complex, and he was kicked out of this apartment in 2022 as he did not pay his rent.

Four members of a Turkish-Bulgarian family were killed in the fire on the night of March 25, and more than a dozen people were injured, some of them seriously. Almost all residents of the four-story house were immigrants, and Turkish nationals were among those injured.

In recent weeks, rights groups and immigrant organisations have called for a swift and transparent investigation into the arson, stressing that authorities should investigate all possible motives, including the possibility of a far-right motive behind the attack.

The prosecutors and the police were expected to announce their findings at a press conference, which was scheduled for later in the day.

Germany has witnessed growing racism in recent years fuelled by the propaganda of far-right groups and anti-immigrant politicians and political parties.

1993 Solingen arson attack

Three decades ago, a far-right arson attack in Solingen killed five members of a Turkish immigrant family, in one of the most severe instances of racist violence in modern Germany.

Their house was set ablaze by neo-Nazis amid growing resentment against immigrants and foreigners, after the unification of East and West Germany.

Police arrested four right-wing extremists who were sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. They were released after serving their sentences.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
