Tensions between Israel and Iran have risen further when Tehran vowed revenge for an Israeli air force attack on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus, while Tel Aviv expressed readiness to retaliate if attacked.

The exchange of threats on Wednesday between Israel and Iran has heightened tensions, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz issuing a stern warning in a social media post.

In a post on X, written in Hebrew and Persian and directly tagging Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz threatened to retaliate if Iran launched an attack on Israel from its soil.

"If Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran," he threatened.

Katz's statement comes shortly after Khamenei's remarks in Tehran, where he addressed a crowd on the eve of Eid al Fitr, saying that "the evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it shall be."

Khamenei's comments referred to an alleged Israeli attack on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1.

