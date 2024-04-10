WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU study finds widespread racist policing practices
The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights finds widespread racism in European policing, with ethnic minorities experiencing profiling, violence, and discrimination.
EU study finds widespread racist policing practices
Only the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands publish data regularly or upon request. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2024

The European Union rights agency has called for reforms "to stamp out racism in policing" across the bloc, including collecting data better to assess the problem.

People of different ethnic backgrounds experience racist comments, more frequent stops and even violence, the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) found in its first comprehensive EU-wide study on racism in policing published on Wednesday.

Among its recommendations was the better collection of data. It found "most EU countries do not collect official data on racist incidents involving the police or they do not record them properly".

"The lack of national data makes it difficult to fully assess the magnitude of the problem and design effective responses," it said.

Only the Czech Republic, Germany and the Netherlands publish data regularly or upon request.

RelatedFrance must address 'deep' police racism — UN

Ethnic profiling

RECOMMENDED

The report also found a lack of recruitment policies to improve ethnic diversity.

"Incidents of ethnic profiling and excessive use of force are expressions of racism in policing that EU countries need to address," FRA director Sirpa Rautio said.

"We call on EU countries and police authorities to take urgent action to stamp out racism in policing."

FRA also noted that racism in policing has "far-reaching effects, fuelling social exclusion and harming trust in police forces".

In a report last year, FRA found black people in the 27 EU countries face increasing levels of discrimination, with nearly half, or 45 percent, of respondents in an EU survey saying they have been affected by racism, up from 39 percent in 2016.

The highest levels of discrimination were found in Germany and Austria, where over 70 percent of those surveyed said they are exposed to racism.

Related'Law kills': Tens of thousands protest racism, police brutality in France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia