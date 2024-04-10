Global goods trade should rebound this year, but more slowly than previously expected, after only its third decline in 30 years in 2023, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based trade body said easing inflationary pressures should help the volume of merchandise trade increase by 2.6 percent in 2024 and by 3.3 percent in 2025, after a 1.2 percent decline last year. The WTO had previously forecast a 3.3 percent rise in 2024.

At the same time, the WTO warned of risks from trade fragmentation due to geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and a worsening Middle East crisis in which attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have already diverted trade between Europe and Asia.

Before last year, global trade had only fallen in two years since the WTO was formed in 1995. Global trade fell 5 percent during the pandemic in 2020 and more than 12 percent during the global financial crisis of 2009.

In 2023, import demand was particularly weak in Europe, where the impact of higher energy prices and inflation was most intense.

'Repercussions on international trade'