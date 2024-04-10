BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
World trade to rebound in 2024 but slower than expected — WTO
The World Trade Organization adjusts its forecast for global trade in 2024, predicting a slower rebound than previously anticipated as inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions are cited as key factors behind the revision.
World trade to rebound in 2024 but slower than expected — WTO
 The organization predicts a slower-than-expected rebound due to a mix of factors, including inflation and geopolitical risks. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 10, 2024

Global goods trade should rebound this year, but more slowly than previously expected, after only its third decline in 30 years in 2023, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday.

The Geneva-based trade body said easing inflationary pressures should help the volume of merchandise trade increase by 2.6 percent in 2024 and by 3.3 percent in 2025, after a 1.2 percent decline last year. The WTO had previously forecast a 3.3 percent rise in 2024.

At the same time, the WTO warned of risks from trade fragmentation due to geopolitical tensions, rising protectionism and a worsening Middle East crisis in which attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have already diverted trade between Europe and Asia.

Before last year, global trade had only fallen in two years since the WTO was formed in 1995. Global trade fell 5 percent during the pandemic in 2020 and more than 12 percent during the global financial crisis of 2009.

In 2023, import demand was particularly weak in Europe, where the impact of higher energy prices and inflation was most intense.

RelatedIEA predicts global oil demand more than expected amid Red Sea disruptions

'Repercussions on international trade'

RECOMMENDED

The WTO said risks to its 2024 forecast were skewed to the downside, with its forecast range from minus 1.6 percent to plus 5.8 percent.

In a sign of rising geopolitical tensions in the past days, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned China that Washington will not accept new industries being decimated and the European Union opened a new front against Beijing with an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers.

WTO Chief Economist Ralph Ossa said there was evidence of trade fragmentation, but not deglobalisation, with trade growth continuing but at a rate slower than in the 1990s.

The WTO has previously estimated a full decoupling of the world into geopolitical blocks could reduce global GDP by 5 percent.

On the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of global trade normally passes, the WTO said shipping had reduced but not halted and maritime freight rates were contained.

Ossa said the situation needed to be closely monitored, adding the risk of oil price spikes from an escalation of the Middle East crisis would probably be more significant than Suez Canal disruption itself.

"As soon as energy prices are affected significantly, then of course we feel repercussions on international trade," he said.

RelatedDozens of states push carbon charge for global shipping
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia