Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was able to exchange greetings with some of his counterparts from the Mideast, Asia, and Africa for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Marking Eid al-Fitr, which follows the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi wished each other a good holiday on Wednesday.

They also had the chance to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate. Erdogan and Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's national leader and People's Council chair, exchanged holiday greetings in separate calls.

During the call, the Turkish Communications Directorate said Erdogan expressed his satisfaction with Turkmenistan's growing interest in the Organisation of Turkic States.