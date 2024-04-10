Colombian negotiators will travel to Venezuela's capital Caracas to hold an extraordinary round of peace talks with the leftist rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN), the government has said.

The extraordinary meeting, which was requested by the ELN amid a stall in progress, will also be attended by delegates from guarantor countries — which include Norway, Chile and Venezuela — the government said in a statement.

"We hope that by April 22 we will have a decision with new and definitive advances," the government's chief negotiator Vera Grabe said in a statement on Wednesday.

President Gustavo Petro restarted talks with the ELN at the end of 2022 as part of his efforts to end Colombia's six-decade conflict, which killed at least 450,000 people, by inking peace or surrender deals with armed groups.