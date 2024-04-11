The US will make a push for more than a hundred million in additional funding to respond to the conflict in Sudan as Washington seeks to spur international response at a donor conference on the humanitarian crisis this month, the US Special Envoy to the North African country has said.

Special Envoy Tom Perriello said on Wednesday he hopes that partners around the world will give greater priority to the Sudanese civil war and that more countries will step up at a donor conference in Paris on April 15.

The date marks a year since the conflict erupted after long-simmering tensions erupted into heavy fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The international response has been pitiful. We're at 5 percent of the needed amount," said Perriello, adding that the US has already committed over a billion dollars in humanitarian relief to the conflict.

"We'll be doing another nine-figure push around this," he said, without elaborating.

The war has pushed millions into extreme hunger, created the world's largest displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan.