WORLD
3 MIN READ
US seeks additional funding in response to Sudan conflict
Special Envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello says he hopes partners will prioritise Sudan's conflict as the international response is only at 5% of the needed amount.
US seeks additional funding in response to Sudan conflict
The war has pushed millions into extreme hunger, created the world's largest displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and sexual violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 11, 2024

The US will make a push for more than a hundred million in additional funding to respond to the conflict in Sudan as Washington seeks to spur international response at a donor conference on the humanitarian crisis this month, the US Special Envoy to the North African country has said.

Special Envoy Tom Perriello said on Wednesday he hopes that partners around the world will give greater priority to the Sudanese civil war and that more countries will step up at a donor conference in Paris on April 15.

The date marks a year since the conflict erupted after long-simmering tensions erupted into heavy fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"The international response has been pitiful. We're at 5 percent of the needed amount," said Perriello, adding that the US has already committed over a billion dollars in humanitarian relief to the conflict.

"We'll be doing another nine-figure push around this," he said, without elaborating.

The war has pushed millions into extreme hunger, created the world's largest displacement crisis, and triggered waves of ethnically driven killings and violence in the Darfur region of western Sudan.

RelatedUN warns Sudan among 'worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory'
RECOMMENDED

Peace talks

Perriello said that the United States will continue to look at actions on the ground and act accordingly to raise costs through sanctions and other means where appropriate.

Since the war began, the US has sanctioned the deputy head of the RSF, as well as other major businesses owned by both sides and other entities.

Perriello also said peace talks were unlikely to resume on April 18, the date he previously said Washington was eyeing.

Saudi Arabia and the US led unsuccessful talks in Jeddah last year to try to reach a truce.

"I don't think we'll see meetings in Jeddah on the 18th," he said, adding that Washington is not waiting for formal talks to begin but that negotiations are happening every day.

"We would love frankly for the talks to have started last week. But what we know is the Saudis are committed to the talks, to talks that include a broader set of the key actors, and we are hoping that they will commit to a date."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
UK opens high-stakes probe into Peter Mandelson over Epstein email leak
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia