Thursday, April 11, 2024

1841 GMT — President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that Russia had been obliged to launch strikes on Ukrainian energy sites in response to Kiev's attacks on Russian targets.

"Unfortunately, we observed a series of strikes on our energy sites recently and were obliged to respond," Russian news agencies quoted Putin as telling Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin said the attacks were part of Russia's aim of "demilitarising" Ukraine as the attacks affected Kiev's military industry. And Russia, he said, had refrained from carrying out such attacks in winter "out of humanitarian considerations".

More updates 👇

1634 GMT — Stop targeting Zaporizhzhia nuclear region: IAEA

Drone attacks on the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine must stop as they pose "a new and gravely dangerous" stage in the war, the UN nuclear watchdog chief has told his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors.

Moscow and Kiev have repeatedly accused one another of targeting the plant since Russia seized it weeks after it attacked Ukraine. Both countries requested an emergency meeting of the IAEA's Board soon after a recent attack on Sunday.

"The most recent attacks ... have shifted us into an acutely consequential juncture in this war," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement to the Board gathering.

He called on the Board "unanimously to support the role of the IAEA in monitoring" principles aimed at preventing an accident at the plant, including that it not be attacked.

1555 GMT — US support vital for Ukraine survival: Japan PM tells US Congress

Ukraine risks collapsing under Russia's onslaught without US support, a disaster that could embolden China and spark a new crisis in East Asia, Japan's prime minister has told US lawmakers.

In the first speech to a joint meeting of the US Congress by a Japanese leader in nine years, Fumio Kishida urged Americans not to doubt its "indispensable" role in world affairs and said Tokyo was undertaking historic military upgrades to support its ally.

"The leadership of the United States is indispensable. Without US support, how long before the hopes of Ukraine would collapse under the onslaught from Moscow? Without the presence of the United States, how long before the Indo-Pacific would face even harsher realities?"

1552 GMT — UN migration chief warns donor fatigue could compound problems

Fatigue among donors could compound the issues created by the mass displacement of Ukrainians, making the problem more expensive to deal with in the long run, the UN migration agency chief said in Kiev.

Russia's war in Ukraine has triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe this century, with 6.5 million Ukrainian refugees having been recorded globally and 3.7 million displaced within Ukraine, according to UN data.

"If the donor community walks away right now, it's not going to fix the problem - actually the problem could become compounded, and become more expensive," International Organization for Migration Director General Amy Pope told Reuters in a joint interview with local media in Kiev.

1523 GMT — UN 'appalled' over increase in civilian casualties in Ukraine war

The UN has strongly denounced Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, citing increased civilian casualties.

"We are appalled by the increase in civilian casualties as a result of these relentless attacks," Miroslav Jenca, UN assistant secretary-general for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas, said at a UN Security Council meeting

Noting Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine as a "blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law," Jenca said "Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and towns have become a daily destructive pattern.

1512 GMT — Poland may give Ukraine Soviet-era missiles: Duda

Poland is in talks with Ukraine about supplying it with Soviet-era missiles, Polish President Andrzej Duda has told a news conference in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

We talked with Zelenskyy about a certain stock of Soviet-era missiles which we have in our warehouses and we have talked about handing them over - Polish President Andrzej Duda

1504 GMT — Slovakia’s pro-Russia PM deepens energy and transport ties to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose pro-Russian views have put him at odds with allies, has sought to deepen cooperation in energy, railway links and grain transport with war-hit neighbour Ukraine.

After a joint meeting of the Slovak and Ukrainian governments, Fico said Slovakia wanted to be a "good, friendly" neighbour to Ukraine.

"Ukraine needs help, and Ukraine needs to be shown solidarity," Fico said in broadcast remarks alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after meeting in eastern Slovakia.

"There can of course be different opinions or views on that help or solidarity."

1235 GMT — Russia's FSB says British special forces operating in Ukraine

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has said that Britain's Special Boat Service had been operating in Ukraine and helping Ukrainian forces carry out attempted operations against Russian forces.

The FSB, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said it had foiled a plan by British special forces to land Ukrainian sabotage soldiers on the Tendrov Split, a sandbar in the Black Sea.

It said it had captured a senior Ukrainian naval special forces soldier, and gave his name and date of birth.

The FSB said the Ukrainian special forces unit was "supervised by a unit of the Special Boat Service (SBS) which indicates the direct involvement of Britain in the conflict".

1226 GMT — Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying thermal power plant in Kiev

Ukraine has accused Russia of destroying the Trypilska thermal power plant, the most powerful energy facility in the region, located near the capital Kiev.

Centrenergo, a company managing the plant, said in a statement the facility was completely disabled by a Russian missile strike.

It said that there was no loss of lives in the strike.

1224 GMT — EU Parliament approves legal option to block Russian LNG imports