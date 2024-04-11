A migrant boat attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea has capsized, leaving eight people including a child dead.

The Italian Coast Guard managed to rescue 23 people, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

The boat reportedly sank around 55 kilometres (34 miles) off the southeastern part of Lampedusa Island in international waters.

In the initial statements of those rescued, it was mentioned that there were other people lost at sea when the boat sank, but their number is unknown.

Among the eight deceased, some died from hypothermia.

Filippo Mannino, the mayor of Lampedusa, said another tragedy at sea has shaken their island, referring to the boating accident.