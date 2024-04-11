At least 17 religious pilgrims have died and 41 were injured in a crash as they travelled to a shrine in southwestern Pakistan, officials said.

The crash happened around 10 pm (1700 GMT) on Wednesday night in the Hub district of Balochistan province, district deputy commissioner Munir Ahmed told AFP news agency on Thursday, confirming the toll.

"The truck was overspeeding and it went out of the driver's control while negotiating a turn and fell into a ravine in a mountainous town as they approached the shrine," he said.

The travellers were en route to a prayer site during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which is currently underway, he added.

"The driver jumped out of the truck and remains safe," he said.