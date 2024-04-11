An artist who banned men from seeing her Australian museum exhibit has been "saddened" by a court decision forcing her to admit male visitors.

A male visitor launched a discrimination case last year after being denied entry to the marble-floored lounge, which features work by leading artists and a collection of antiquities.

A court on Thursday agreed that because the male attendee had paid the museum's Aus$35 ($23) entry fee he should be able to access all areas of the museum, including the Ladies Lounge.

Kirsha Kaechele set up the "Ladies Lounge" at Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), in part as a protest against discrimination and men's only social clubs, which existed for centuries virtually unchecked.

The court said the museum had violated Tasmania's Anti-Discrimination Act and gave it 28 days to "cease refusing entry" to "persons who do not identify as ladies".