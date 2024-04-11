WORLD
3 MIN READ
CENTCOM chief to help Israel repel Iran's looming counterstrike
Michael Erik Kurilla to meet with senior Israeli military officials, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, US media reports
CENTCOM chief to help Israel repel Iran's looming counterstrike
US Central Forces Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla is reportedly visiting Israel on April 11 to coordinate a plan against a potential counterstrike by Iran.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2024

US Central Forces Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla is expected to visit Israel on Thursday and discuss the coordination of defence plans against a possible attack by Iran and its proxies, according to a report.

Kurilla is expected to meet with senior Israeli army officials and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, the Axios news website reported, citing two Israeli officials.

The report quoted Israeli officials as saying that they are preparing for a "possible, unprecedented direct attack against Israel from Iranian soil," adding that Israel will retaliate.

Tensions between Israel and Iran are on the rise after the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria earlier this month.

Tehran holds Israel responsible for the strike that levelled the building, killing 12 people. Israel has not acknowledged its involvement, though it has been bracing for an Iranian response to the attack, a significant escalation in their long-running shadow war.

A US defence official refused to discuss "flag officer travel for operational security," it reported.

RECOMMENDED

It came after US President Joe Biden warned earlier Wednesday that Washington's commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is "ironclad" after Tehran vowed revenge for an Israeli airstrike on its consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus.

"We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The exchange of threats between Israel and Iran has heightened tensions, with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz issuing a stern warning in a post on social media.

In the post on X, written in Hebrew and Persian and directly tagging Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Katz said his country would retaliate if Iran launched an attack on Israel from its soil.

Gallant also asserted that any aggression against his country would be met with a robust defence followed by a potent response within the attacker's territory.

His comments came shortly after Khamenei's remarks in Tehran, where he addressed a crowd on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month Ramadan, saying "the evil regime made a mistake and must be punished, and it shall be."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out