Muslim scholars praise President Erdogan after fall of Assad regime
Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) Al-Sallabi praises Türkiye's President Erdogan on his social media account for his efforts following Assad's downfall.
"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is a blessing from Allah [God] to the Turkish people and to defenceless populations," the Muslim scholars union chief says. / AA
December 17, 2024

The Secretary-General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) hails Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts following the fall of Syria’s Assad regime.

Ali Mohammad Al-Sallabi prayed for President Erdogan, praising him on Sunday on his social media account.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye is a blessing from Allah [God] to the Turkish people and to defenceless populations. O Allah, elevate his name among those who bring reform,” he said.

“The sun of freedom is shining in Syria, and we pray to Allah to grant them security, stability, justice and peace,” he added, noting that the Syrian people have liberated the country with unity and discipline.

"The guilty have fled and the regime has fallen. Free Syrians are entering Damascus, declaring victory,” he added.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on November 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then on Sunday the capital, Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of bloody civil war.

SOURCE:AA
