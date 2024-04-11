WORLD
3 MIN READ
Apple prepares AI-powered M4 chip for Mac lineup — report
The new upgrade is expected to reach all Mac models, including iMacs, MacBooks and Mac minis.
Apple prepares AI-powered M4 chip for Mac lineup — report
Apple to produce M4 computer processors with AI capabilities / Others
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
April 11, 2024

Apple is nearing the production of M4 computer processors which would have AI processing capabilities and plans to update every Mac model with it, Bloomberg News has reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company is aiming to release the updated computers late this year and early next year, and they would include new iMacs, a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros, and Mac minis, the report said on Thursday.

PC makers have been in a slump since the end of a pandemic-era boom in sales for working and learning from home.

The industry has pinned its hopes of a revival on a new generation of laptops and desktops with more powerful chips that can handle artificial intelligence tasks such as summarising documents without having to send data to the cloud.

RelatedEU hits Apple with record $2B antitrust fine in Spotify case

Intel chips

Intel is preparing such chips, as are rivals including Qualcomm.

RECOMMENDED

Reuters has reported that Nvidia also plans to use its strength in AI chips to jump into the PC market with a new chip as early as 2025.

Apple is planning to highlight the AI processing capabilities of the new chips, and how they'll integrate with the next version of macOS, according to the Bloomberg report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The news comes ahead of Apple's annual developers conference in June, and reports said the iPhone maker could announce a new AI partnership and unveil significant changes to the iOS.

Mac sales fell 27 percent in Apple's most recent fiscal year ended in September.

Apple in October unveiled the current-generation M3 chips and the new MacBook Pro and iMac computers that were getting them.

RelatedApple's pricey Vision Pro headset up for grabs with mixed reviews
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out