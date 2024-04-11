TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
Claims that products covered by Türkiye's export restrictions are continuing to be exported to Israel are not true, says government's anti-disinformation centre.
Türkiye dismisses allegations of continued exports to Israel
The Communications Directorate's anti-disinformation centre earlier debunked claims on some social media accounts that Türkiye provides fuel to Israeli warplanes. / Others
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 11, 2024

Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation has dismissed allegations of ongoing exports to Israel amid the country's recent export restrictions in response to Tel Aviv's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza.

"As it is known, the Ministry of Commerce announced that exports to Israel would be restricted as of April 9 (Tuesday)," the centre said on Thursday in a statement on X.

"In accordance with the decision taken by our government, the export of products in 1,019 different customs tariff statistics positions belonging to a total of 54 product groups to Israel has been stopped by the Ministry of Commerce," it added.

The restrictions cover product groups including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

RelatedTürkiye restricts trade with Israel until ceasefire in Gaza

Registration procedures for customs declarations related to the export of these products were halted, effective from 0600 GMT (9:00 am local) on Tuesday, April 9.

RECOMMENDED

"Registration of any export declaration regarding the export of prohibited products to Israel is absolutely not allowed," the Center for Countering Disinformation clarified.

It urged the public to not heed manipulative and misleading claims that suggest otherwise.

Türkiye's trade ministry has said the restrictions will remain in place until Tel Aviv implements a ceasefire and allows “sufficient and uninterrupted flow" of humanitarian aid to Palestine's war-ravaged Gaza.

The ministry also expressed that Türkiye “has not allowed the sale of any product or service that can be used for military purposes to Israel” for a long time.

Israel's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 188th day — has killed at least 33,545 Palestinians and wounded 76,094 others as Tel Aviv intensifies its attack on the blockaded enclave during Eid al-Fitr.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out