Türkiye's Center for Countering Disinformation has dismissed allegations of ongoing exports to Israel amid the country's recent export restrictions in response to Tel Aviv's relentless war against Palestine's Gaza.

"As it is known, the Ministry of Commerce announced that exports to Israel would be restricted as of April 9 (Tuesday)," the centre said on Thursday in a statement on X.

"In accordance with the decision taken by our government, the export of products in 1,019 different customs tariff statistics positions belonging to a total of 54 product groups to Israel has been stopped by the Ministry of Commerce," it added.

The restrictions cover product groups including several types of aluminium and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, fuel, and other materials.

Registration procedures for customs declarations related to the export of these products were halted, effective from 0600 GMT (9:00 am local) on Tuesday, April 9.