WORLD
3 MIN READ
No UNSC 'consensus' on Palestine's full UN membership
Majority were very clearly in favour to move on with membership but "there was no consensus," says Maltese envoy Vanessa Frazier, who holds UN Security Council rotating presidency.
No UNSC 'consensus' on Palestine's full UN membership
The US is one of five permanent members who can veto any council action. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
April 11, 2024

The UN Security Council [UNSC], which revived Palestine's hopes of joining the United Nations as a full member, has been unable to reach a consensus on the issue, the Council's presidency said.

"There was no consensus" during a closed-door meeting, said Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who holds the council's rotating presidency for April.

"However, the majority were very clearly in favour to move on with membership."

While the ad hoc committee can only move forward by consensus — loosely speaking, when everyone is in agreement — any Security Council member may now put forth a resolution for a vote on the matter.

According to diplomatic sources, a vote could be held on April 18, brought forth by Algeria, which represents Arab nations on the Council.

Even if the matter were to receive the necessary nine of 15 votes, observers predict a veto from the United States.

Washington maintains the United Nations is not the place for hashing out Palestinian statehood, which it stresses should be the result of an agreement between Israel and the Palestine.

"All we ask for is to take our rightful place among the community of nations," Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters earlier this week.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedUS opposes Israel's Rafah invasion plan but Netanyahu is rigid — official

Seeking membership for years

Palestine, which has had observer status at the world body since 2012, has lobbied for years to gain full membership, which would amount to recognition of Palestinian statehood. About 72 percent of the UN member states already recognise Palestine.

Any request to become a UN member state must first pass through the Security Council — where Israel's ally, the United States, wields a veto — and then be endorsed by the General Assembly.

In light of Israel's carnage in besieged Gaza, Palestinians revived a 2011 UN membership application last week, prompting the Security Council to launch a formal review process.

Israel has killed more than 33,500 people and wounded over 76,000 in Gaza, causing mass destruction and displacement and bringing the Palestinian population of more than 2.4 million toward famine in the enclave.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to do more to prevent starvation crisis in Gaza. Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said recently there were reasonable grounds to believe Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out